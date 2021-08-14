2021 BBQ Festival

The Smyrna Parks and Recreation’s BBQ Fest returns to the Depot District this weekend.

Featuring live music, ten BBQ vendors, two dessert vendors, and inflatables for the children, this festival has become a staple in the Depot District. In addition to enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.

“The Depot District is the heart of our community and this is a direct reflection of the non-profits, businesses, and residents who are committed to supporting events like BBQ Fest,” noted Smyrna Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Marty Smith. “This brings our community together and maintains our small-town feel. We look forward to continuing to grow this event.”

BBQ Fest is Saturday, August 14, 6pm – 9pm. Road closures will be in place from 4pm until the conclusion of the event. Front Street, from the roundabout to College Street, will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Parking will be available in the following locations: Smyrna Library, Senior Activity Center of Smyrna, and Living Truth Christian Church.


