Hang Out with Mike Love, Co-Founder of the Beach Boys & Club Kokomo Spirits

Club Kokomo Spirits will offer an exclusive VIP meet & greet event at their show at The Ryman on September 23 of The Beach Boys’ Endless Summer Gold tour. Fans of The Beach Boys and lovers of fine spirits are in for a unique treat as these VIP events offer an intimate experience with Mike Love, the legendary singer, songwriter, and co-founder of The Beach Boys.

Each VIP meet & greet event is personally hosted by Mike Love and, when on tour, his spouse, Jacquelyne Love, co-founders of Club Kokomo Spirits. Guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with Mike Love and learn about his family’s new spirited venture. Following the meet & greet, VIP guests are invited to an exclusive after-party tasting, featuring award-winning rums and canned cocktails from Club Kokomo Spirits, with photo opportunities and autographed memorabilia.

“We are thrilled to meet our fans and share a nightcap together celebrating a night of music and friendship while introducing them to our award-winning rums and canned cocktails,” says Jacquelyne Love, Co-Founder of Club Kokomo Spirits. “After enjoying the incredible harmonies during the concert, our guests can join us for a special moment to discover the harmony in flavor with Club Kokomo Spirits!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://mikelove.com/ vip/.

Club Kokomo Spirits prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including natural sugars and flavors. The family-owned company is supported by a team of passionate and successful entrepreneurs with decades of relevant food and beverage, manufacturing, entertainment, marketing, and restaurant experience. For more information, please visit www.clubkokomospirits. com.

