Halls Chophouse Team to Launch Upscale Seafood Restaurant in Nashville

Hall Management Group, the team behind Halls Chophouse, an award-winning Nashville steakhouse, has announced Halls Catch, a sister seafood restaurant also located in the Broadwest office tower at 1600 West End Avenue.

Halls Catch is a new concept for the Charleston, South Carolina-based restaurant group, which is known nationally for its exceptional service, high quality fresh ingredients, and unforgettable experiences.

“Since opening Halls Chophouse Nashville in 2022, we’ve built lasting connections and friendships in the community,” said Tommy Hall, President and CEO of Hall Management Group. “We’ve heard directly from our wonderful guests that they’d like to see us expand with a seafood concept in Nashville, leveraging our coastal connections for the freshest fish and seafood, while continuing our commitment to excellence in service and experience. So, by popular demand we’re proud to ‘release’ a first look at Halls Catch.”

“We’ve worked hard on Halls Catch for more than a year now to deliver something unique to the market and true to the Hall name. We can’t wait to open our doors this fall with a high-end yet approachable new seafood concept,” added Hall.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know all the new guests who come through the front door of Halls Catch,” said Billy Hall of Hall Management Group. “Our employees’ commitment to our guests is really what has made Halls Chophouse Nashville a great success and we expect the same of Halls Catch.”

Crafted by Halls Management Group’s Executive Chef Matthew Niessner, Halls Catch menu will be dynamic, original, and fresh, featuring seafood flown in from around the world daily. Guests can expect high end and rare caviars, unique and exciting sushi and sashimi offerings, and a raw seafood program that includes oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp and crab.

Entrees will include whole fish offerings and unique cuts of fish, locally sourced farm offerings, as well as exclusive, proprietary meats from trusted partner Allen Brothers. And of course, the opportunity to complete any meal with Halls delectable dessert and coffee offerings.

Halls Catch has named Vladimir Simich as General Manager and Morgan Lewis as Executive Chef.

Simich originally moved to Nashville as general manager and investor in Electric Jane. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, he has been involved in the hospitality industry his entire life as his family owned and operated restaurants. Simich’s experience includes work as a chef with Hyatt and Kimpton hotels as well as serving as the food and beverage manager with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Rancho Mirage California.

Lewis graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Napa, California. He moved to Nashville to open The Optimist, working there for several years as it established itself as a favorite Nashville destination. Prior to Nashville Lewis’s experience also includes diverse restaurants in Northern California including Italian, Japanese and American fine dining establishments.

The restaurant will employee 100 people and expects to begin hiring in August offering high-earning potential, full benefits starting day one for full time employees, and employer paid employee mental health assistance programs.

Designed by Garvin Design Group, Halls Catch will feature Halls’ expected level of elegance throughout the main dining room, bar lounge, centerpiece bar, private dining room (seating up to 50 people) and covered outdoor dining space. Bars with additional stool seating are available in both the main dining room and patio.

Key interior features include warm wood millwork, undulating felt acoustic ceiling fins, luxe pearlescent bar front tile, and textured wall finishes reminiscent of shimmering fish scales and light refracted through ocean waves.

“Designing Halls Catch has been a wonderful opportunity for our team to help create a seafood-focused brand, incorporating new design ideas inspired by subtle coastal themes,” said Scott Garvin, President of Garvin Design Group. “Guests will be delighted to find Halls’ familiar elegance articulated in nautical hues and abstract motifs. You’ll recognize and experience Catch as a Halls restaurant but in a totally new and refreshing expression of the brand.”

Halls Catch also includes a robust kitchen and back-of-house space designed to support Halls’ signature level of service and Halls Catch’s exciting new seafood menu.

Construction is being led by Doster Construction, who also managed construction on Halls Chophouse Nashville. Work has now begun with a fall opening targeted.

