Halloween-Themed Donuts and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato Return to Dunkin

Dunkin’ expands its fall line-up for Halloween with spooky specialty donuts, Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, and scary good deals through Dunkin’ Rewards

Dunkin’® is keeping guests fueled to fright this season with a whole suite of Halloween treats! Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into the full flavor of the season with the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Spider Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

In celebration of the trick-or-treat spirit, the brand’s bakery case is also dressed up for Halloween, as donut shells transform into pumpkin-shaped donuts, and sprinkles turn to festive orange-and-black. These scary delicious treats join Dunkin’s fall menu to complete the seasonal line-up, which includes the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher.

Sweet-Not-Scary Spiders

The frightfully enchanting donut is back for a limited time this Halloween, ready for guests to dig in… if they dare. The fan-favorite Spider Donut captures the sweeter side of creepy-crawlies – a yeast ring donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat resembles a fa-boo-lous spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes. Pair this donut with an iced Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato to experience a dangerously delicious duo that screams Halloween.

It’s the Great (Dunkin’) Pumpkin!

The Dunk-o-Lantern is here! This festive treat features a classic pumpkin-shaped donut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing, and a classic Jack-o’-lantern grin.

Peanut Butter Cup Potion

Fans won’t have to wait to trick-or-treat to enjoy one of the world’s favorite flavor combinations – chocolate and peanut butter! Back for a second year due to popular demand, the bone-chillingly bold Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato joins the fall menu to round out Dunkin’s autumnal sips. This show-stopping beverage features a striking layer of festive orange-hued peanut butter cup swirl that blends into a layer of espresso on top for an extra Halloween-spirited sip.

No Tricks, Just Treats

With the brand’s revamped loyalty program, Dunkin’ Rewards members can fuel up for the full spectrum of spooky-season thrills with nearly magical offers. From now through October 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock FREE goodies, including a Breakfast Sandwich, 10-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats or Bagel Minis with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage by October 31. Members can also order ahead on the app on Mondays to earn 100 bonus points.

Not a member of Dunkin’ Rewards? It’s simple to join! To make sure you don’t miss out on any Halloween treats, create an account on the Dunkin’ app today or visit dunkinrewards.com to earn points towards free food and drinks.

Halloween is just the beginning of seasonal surprises at Dunkin’! Stay tuned for more sweet news coming soon. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts. com/blog.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.