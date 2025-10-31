Halloween on a Friday: AAA Warns of Dangerous Mix of Foot Traffic and Impaired Driving

While Halloween is traditionally one of the most dangerous nights of the year for both pedestrians and drivers, the risks are even higher this year. With the holiday falling on a Friday, AAA is warning of a hazardous mix: increased foot traffic from trick-or-treaters, more weekend parties, and a greater likelihood of driving impaired.

In 2023, half of all crash fatalities on Halloween night were alcohol related (NHTSA). AAA’s Crashes Hit Different campaign reminds drivers that impaired driving is among the four leading causes of fatal traffic crashes in the U.S. and urges drivers to plan for a safe ride before they party.

“Unlike weeknight Halloweens, when people tend to go home early or avoid drinking due to work the next day, a Friday celebration encourages more social gatherings and relaxed attitudes toward drugs and alcohol,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This creates a dangerous environment on the roads, especially with neighborhoods full of families walking after dark.”

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Contributing factors include dark costumes that reduce visibility, distracted walking, and unpredictable street crossing behavior which makes it harder for drivers to anticipate.

“It’s not enough to just dress your child in a costume and head out the door,” Cooper continued. “We urge parents to talk to their kids about traffic safety before going trick-or-treating. Remind them to stay alert and watch for cars before crossing. A few minutes of preparation can prevent a lifetime of regret.”

AAA Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips:

Be visible : Choose light-colored costumes or add reflective tape. Flashlights and glow sticks help too.

: Choose light-colored costumes or add reflective tape. Flashlights and glow sticks help too. Cross safely : Use crosswalks and traffic signals. Never cross mid-block or between parked cars.

: Use crosswalks and traffic signals. Never cross mid-block or between parked cars. Avoid distractions : Keep phones and earbuds away while walking or supervising children.

: Keep phones and earbuds away while walking or supervising children. Stick to sidewalks : If none are available, walk facing traffic and stay far to the left.

: If none are available, walk facing traffic and stay far to the left. Dress smart for car seats: Remove bulky costumes or coats before buckling children in.

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Stay buckled : Everyone should remain seated and buckled, even when parked roadside.

: Everyone should remain seated and buckled, even when parked roadside. Focus fully on driving : Pull over if you need to check your phone, GPS, or take photos.

: Pull over if you need to check your phone, GPS, or take photos. Slow down : Even a few extra miles per hour can be deadly in residential areas.

: Even a few extra miles per hour can be deadly in residential areas. Watch for trick-or-treaters: Look for movement between parked cars and costumes that may be hard to see.

Advice to Prevent Impaired Driving:

Plan ahead : Arrange a sober ride before the party starts.

: Arrange a sober ride before the party starts. Designate a driver : Choose someone who will stay sober and get everyone home safely.

: Choose someone who will stay sober and get everyone home safely. Speak up : Don’t let friends drive impaired—help them find a safe alternative.

: Don’t let friends drive impaired—help them find a safe alternative. Know the risks: Impaired driving affects judgment, reaction time, and coordination.

“AAA’s statewide efforts aim to raise awareness and prevent tragedies during this extended Halloween weekend,” Cooper continued. “Whether you’re behind the wheel or walking the neighborhood, a few smart choices can help avoid a horrific situation.”

For more safety tips, visit AAA.com/Halloween.

