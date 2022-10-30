Halloween by the Numbers 2022

It’s a spooky time of year. And whether you plan to visit a haunted house, dress up for a party or hand out candy, WalletHub has released all of the best Halloween numbers.
Fun fact: The next year for a full moon on Halloween is 2039.
See the full report here.
Here are 10 Facts for Halloween 2022.
- $10.6 Billion is projected Halloween spending in 2022.
- $3.6 Billion is projected to spend on costumes.
- $3.1 Billion is projected to be spent on buying candy.
- 34 percent of parents think 13 or 14 is old enough to trick or treat alone.
- 67 percent of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick or treaters.
- 86 percent of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.
- $5.82 is the average spent on a pumpkin to carve.
- $300 Million is annual ticket revenue from tickets sales to haunted houses.
- $11 Million is spent on direct property damage caused by Halloween house fires.
- 72 percent of people say they would consider purchasing a Haunted House.
