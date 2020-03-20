Hallmark Channel Brings “Countdown to Christmas” Movie Marathon

Hallmark Channel has a weekend of what viewers asked for, We Need A Little Christmas a special marathon featuring “Countdown to Christmas” movies Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22.

“Countdown to Christmas” movies starring fan favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey and more will let viewers cozy-up at home and watch the movies they asked for. “A Christmas Detour” starring Cameron Bure and Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”) kicks off the special event on Friday, March 20 (12 p.m. ET/PT).

The marathon continues throughout the weekend with movies including “Crown for Christmas,” “A Very Merry Mix-Up,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” “Write Before Christmas,” and concludes with “Christmas in Rome” (Sunday, March 22, 6 p.m. ET/PT).

The Hallmark Channel premieres of “In the Key of Love,” “2020 Spring Fling Preview Special” and “2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special” will air at their originally scheduled times on Saturday, March 21.

Find the complete schedule for We Need a Little Christmas marathon on the Hallmark website here.