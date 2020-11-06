The Eagleville Eagles were on the road in the first round of the high school football playoffs to take on Riverside. The Eagles (5-5) shutout Loretto 20-0 last week.

Eagleville streak came to an end tonight. The Eagles had won three straight heading into tonight, but they fell to Riverside 26-8.

Riverside had an eight minute drive to start the game. They drove the field and punched it in to take a 6-0 lead. Then with just second remaining in the first quarter, Riverside scored again. They again missed the PAT making it 12-0.

In the second quarter, the score remained the same. Neither team was able to pull away. Riverside did miss a long field goal as the first half came to an end.

In the third quarter, Marucs Collin connected with Kaden Snitzer from forty yards out for an Eagle touchdown. The Eagles went for two and converted with a Brady McLemore catch. It was now 12-8.

Riverside responded with a long touchdown run on the following drive to increase their lead to 19-8. The fourth quarter came and the score was still 19-8. Eagleville had a chance to seize the momentum and win the game.

However, early in the fourth quarter, Riverside scored on an eleven yard run play to go up 26-8. The Eagles offense could not get on the scoreboard after that and the game came to a close with Eagleville on the losing end.

