Haley Gallery to Present Collaborative Art Exhibit ‘Flux’

The Haley Gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, in collaboration with STATE Gallery + Studios of The Forge, will present Flux. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public beginning the evening of July 24 through Sept. 12, will explore transformation, identity and the power of interdisciplinary creation through the work of artists who identify as female and/or nonbinary.

Flux will showcase a group of more than 30 artists whose practices reflect both technical mastery and fearless experimentation. The exhibition will trace the pulse of Southern creativity, applied across diverse subject matter and mediums, including glasswork, textiles, wood-and-light installations, handmade instruments, sculpture, collage and oil painting. Marteja Bailey, Meredith Edmondson, Jennifer Fleische, Cynthia Floyd, Alison Ford, Heather Golinko, Erin Hewgley, Lex Lynne, Meg ‘Pie’ Pollard, Alison Underwood and JB Williford are among the artists featured in the exhibition.

The Forge is a nonprofit arts organization that advocates for Nashville artists and makers and provides both a pathway and a physical space for creators to pursue their work in community. STATE Gallery + Studios is a cornerstone initiative of The Forge. The program provides emerging artists with free studio space on an annual basis in addition to solo exhibition opportunities and mentorship for the duration of their tenure. As of 2024, STATE has welcomed 18 artists across various disciplines including painting, sculpture, installation, collage and mixed media.

All work on view in the Haley Gallery is available for purchase. Prices and details are available upon request.

Opening reception

On Thursday, July 24, the gallery will host a reception with the artists to celebrate the exhibition’s opening. The reception, which will take place between 5 and 8 p.m., is free and open to the public. More information on the event and the exhibition can be found on the Haley Gallery’s website.

