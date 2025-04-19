Haley Gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame to Open New Art Exhibit

The Haley Gallery, a contemporary art gallery at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, presents Frequency & Distortion. The exhibition will feature sculptural elements alongside letterpress pieces by artist Chris Chandler. It opens Thursday, May 15, and is free and open to the public through Friday, July 11.

Chandler’s current studio practice is based on the construction and deconstruction of modular type, which is a distinct set of elements, or “modules,” that can be manipulated to form the complete alphabet or used more elementally. Using the Vandercook 232P letterpress, as well as Alpha-Blox and Futura Schmuck woodcut fonts, he constructs shapes, letters, words and phrases, then deconstructs them into abstraction by rearranging prints, tearing and wheatpasting them to create layers and movement. Chandler has found that breaking the alphabet down into its most basic elements and allowing the assembly of these shapes to form seemingly endless combinations offers an appealing simplicity.

Opening reception

On Thursday, May 15, the gallery will host a reception with the artist to celebrate the exhibition’s opening. The reception, which will take place between 5 and 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.

All work on view in Haley Gallery is available for purchase. Prices and details are available upon request. The Haley Galley is located at 224 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville. Visit the Haley Gallery’s website for more information on the exhibition and the gallery.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email