Halestorm Teams up with Volbeat for Summer Tour Stop in Franklin

Following a European run in support of Iron Maiden, Halestorm will return to the U.S. this July with Danish rock icons VOLBEAT for their “Greatest of All Tours Worldwide” trek.

Halestorm will join the tour for 24 dates in July and August, stopping in California, New Hampshire, and everything in between. The tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on August 2. Ticket pre-sales begin on Monday, March 10 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10am local time. For more information on tickets, visit HalestormRocks.com.

The GRAMMY-winning hard rock band has been at work in the studio writing and recording the follow-up to 2022’s Back From The Dead. More information, details, and music will be revealed soon.

