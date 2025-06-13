Hailey Whitters Announces Headlining Tour Stop in Nashville

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters announced a headline tour in support of her critically-acclaimed new album Corn Queen out now via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. The tour will kick off on September 4 with a performance at The Nashville Palace on September 4th. Find tickets here.

Whitters has also announced a Corn Court contest where she will crown a Corn Queen & King at every date on her upcoming Corn Queen Tour. Each winner will receive a backstage meet and greet with Hailey before the show for each winner and one guest, signed merch, a one-of-a-kind “Corn Queen” or “Corn King” sash, and of course, a corn crown. Find rules and instructions on how to enter here.

On Friday, Whitters released the official video for the ethereal “White Limousine,” directed by Beth Brinker, that tells the story of a small town girl with fantasies of the glitz and glamour of a faraway life. Yesterday, Billboard named “White Limousine” one of 5 Must-Hear new country songs and praised the “dreamy, 1970s haze-wrapped romantic ode.”

