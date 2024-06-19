GWAR to Bring The Stoned Age Tour to Nashville

Infamous Shock Rock legends GWAR will embark on “The Stoned Age Tour” this fall to support their most recent album ‘The New Dark Ages.’

The aliens will start wreaking havoc on October 17th in Las Vegas, NV, at House of Blues and then wrap up the tour on November 20 in Nashville, TN, at Brooklyn Bowl. The tour features support from Black Metal royalty Dark Funeral and hardcore noise machine Squid Pisser along with Cancer Bats picking up select dates.

GWAR vocalist Blóthar the Berserker states in a release, “Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM local time. Find tickets here.

