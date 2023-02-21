Guns N’ Roses World Tour is Coming to Nashville

Guns N’ Roses announced a 2023 World Tour produced and the powerhouse rock band will be at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com.

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will be able to enjoy a presale window starting at 10 a.m. and through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 23. Click here to enjoy this presale. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with their presale code and information.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!