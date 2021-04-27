James Evans, APR

Rutherford County Schools

A gun was confiscated from a student’s car today at Oakland High School after an administrator noticed the car was parked illegally and appeared to have drugs inside.

The car was quickly searched which led to the discovery of the weapon. The student has been expelled from school and has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

No threats were made against any student and all students are safe. Through our partnership with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the situation was handled without incident and the school followed the safety procedures used for these unfortunate situations.

The school district has sent a message directly to all parents to keep them informed and to address any rumors or speculation.