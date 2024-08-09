Guitarist Marty Friedman Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

MARTY FRIEDMAN has announced 2025 US tour dates supporting his most recent studio album ‘Drama’ out now on Frontiers Music. The tour will stop at The Basement on February 14, 2025.

MARTY comments on the tour, “My three band members from Japan, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki have created the ultimate setting to perform music from all stages of my career. If you`ve seen us live before, you know what to expect. If not, you are in for a unique treat. You will remember my band`s performances on this ‘Drama’ tour for a long time. Our last two USA tours have left an unforgettable impact on them. We are all beyond excited to cross the pond and play for my home country again!”

Find tickets here.

