Growing Cat Rescue in Need of Fosters

Kitten season, that period of time every year when there is an influx of kittens into cat rescue facilities, is coming upon us in April. Most cat rescue organizations have facilities where they can house the cats they take in, but Tennessee Whiskers Cat Rescue of Murfreesboro, is dependent on foster homes, and they are in need of more foster homes for the influx of cats and kittens they expect to see in the next month.

Last year was the organization’s first year. They were able to place about 30% more cats than they had planned, thanks to community support. Tennessee Whiskers is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitation, and rehoming cats in need with a mission to ensure they have medical care, nourishment, loving nurture, and socialization.

Foster Caretaker Requirements

Foster caretakers need to have experience with cats. Most cats coming to Tennessee Whiskers – both kittens and mature cats — need to be cared for from one to eight weeks to prepare them for adoption. During this time, they require housing, socialization, affection, and feeding in a safe environment where they feel cared for and protected. Most cats coming to a shelter have either been abandoned or come from an unhealthy environment. Sometimes they are feral. And many coming to this organization have medical issues that require special care.

There are a minimum number of requirements for any cat foster family, including

no allergies to cats, knowing about the foods cats require, as well as knowing about

litter box care and maintenance. However, some cats will require more than minimum care because they are ill, including bottle feeding, giving medications, and possibly attending to injuries by applying ointments.

Younger cats require opportunities to play either with humans using cat toys or

other cats. Ill cats require health maintenance, and older cats may prefer quiet

homes.

Anyone willing to foster can set the type of fostering they want to do. For

example, one person might be willing to take on ill cats or cats who have had

surgery, while others may prefer to take on kittens. Some may be willing to take

on several cats, while others may prefer to take on one or two at a time.

Tennessee Whiskers does train volunteers. No one goes into the job without a

review of their rules and best practices.

Setting Up a Home for Rescued Cats

There are some basic rules all cat rescue organizations require foster volunteers

to follow:

– Cats being fostered must stay indoors in the house – not a garage, backyard or outdoor enclosure — for the entire time they are in care.

– Cats belonging to the foster family must be up to date on all of their vaccinations. They will not be able to go outside if they interact with the foster cat to ensure the health of the foster cat. And foster cats cannot interact with family pets, even if they are indoor cats, for two weeks of quarantine to ensure the health of both cats. So, foster families will need to

house the foster in an area separate from any family pets for those two weeks.

– Foster cats must always be transported in a carrier in the sitting area of a car or truck – no truck beds and no trunks.

– Preparing the house for a foster cat is much like preparing the home for a

new baby:

• Make sure that all trash cans are covered with a lid or stored in a

closet.

• Keep toilet lids closed.

• Keep human food and extra cat food behind closed doors and off tables and counters when not being used.

• Move houseplants out of reach of cats, and remove any house plants that are toxic to cats.

• Secure aquariums, and cages of small animals like hamsters or birds.

• Keep medicines, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, paint, pesticides and any other chemicals secured behind closed doors or in drawers that cats cannot get into.

• Block electrical outlets with baby safety plugs and secure electrical cords and any wires so they cannot bite them, especially kittens.

• Pick up strings, buttons, pins and any other small objects that can be chewed or swallowed.

• Remove knick knacks from shelves within their reach.

• Make sure windows and screens are secure.

• Providing cats with a scratching post filled with catnip will keep them from scratching on furniture.

• Make sure that cats have places to climb, they like high places, and they love to be able to look outside.

• Provide clean food and water dishes. If possible, provide cats with running water.

• Have a separate litter box from family pets that is well-maintained and cleaned with bleach between fosters.

• Toys need to be either new or sanitized between foster cats.

• Nails will need to be trimmed periodically.

Foster cats are often frightened when they first enter a new home. They may hide under a chair or a bed. Cats love boxes, so a foster family might provide a cardboard box for the cat to hide in. Give them a day to acclimate to the new environment before attempting to socialize with them.

Tennessee Whiskers will supply all of the necessities, including food. They will also pay any necessary medical bills for the cat.

Once cats have been socialized, they are taken to Catfeine Cat Cafe, a cat café where members of the community who cannot have a cat or are between cats due to loss can go to get their fill of cat love. It is located at 517 Cason Lane. Here. fosters who have healed and been socialized can receive public interaction and the opportunity to be adopted into a forever home.

Through education, advocacy, and community partnerships, Tennessee Whiskers also strives to reduce pet overpopulation through spay and neuter programs, and promoting responsible pet ownership.

To learn more about fostering and to apply to foster, go to https://www.tennesseewhiskers.com/. Visit their Facebook and Instagram pages

to meet their current kitties.

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