Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for Smyrna Fire Station 4

SMYRNA, Tennessee— The Town of Smyrna is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of the town’s sixth fire station, Station 4. The public is invited to attend. Government officials will be in attendance to commemorate the beginning of the construction process during a groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday, September 1 at 9:30 a.m, at 5650 West Jefferson Pike in Smyrna, TN.

The addition of a sixth fire station in Smyrna will improve the level of fire service throughout the community by decreasing response times. “We are excited to begin construction on the new fire station” stated Mayor Mary Esther Reed, “This new station off Jefferson Pike will continue to build on our current fire and emergency services in Smyrna.” Town Manager Brian D. Hercules noted, “Enhancing our commitment to provide excellent services to our citizens is a priority for the Town of Smyrna.”

Station 4 is designed by TMPartners, an award-winning firm of architects located in Brentwood, TN with specialization in municipal projects, Jeff Earwood, Principal, TMPartners remarked, “TMP is proud to partner with the Town of Smyrna on Fire Station 4. We have enjoyed becoming a part of the fabric of this great community. Our team has friends and family that are served by the Smyrna Fire Department which makes this project very special to us.”

Builder Robins & Morton will provide comprehensive construction experience with completion of multiple public and private projects throughout the southeast, “We’re thrilled to begin construction on Fire Station #4 for the Town of Smyrna,” Robins & Morton Commercial Division Manager Andy Dulioki said. “It’s an honor to bring a beautiful, quality home to our first responders and show our appreciation for all that they do for the community.

Construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed in 13 months.