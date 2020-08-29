Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Ascension Saint Thomas New Salem Surgery Center

Leaders from Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International (USPI), and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce were among those in attendance at Thursday’s 12 PM ground-breaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Ascension Saint Thomas New Salem Surgery Center.

The multi-speciality ambulatory care center is a joint-venture between Ascension Saint Thomas and United Surgical Partners International, the nation’s largest ambulatory services provider with over 400 facilities. USPI serves more than 3.4 million patients per year. The Ascension Saint Thomas New Salem Surgery Center will span 13,000 square feet on 3 acres at the southwest corner of New Salem Highway and St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro.

Opening remarks were provided by Kelli Beam, Vice President of Membership Development for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, who discussed Rutherford County’s growing healthcare needs. Gordon Ferguson, President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, explained how the new surgery center complements the recent hospital expansion by providing an access point for convenient care in the heart of the New Salem community. Dr. Lindsay Keith of Ascension Medical Group/Saint Thomas Medical Partners attended on behalf of the facility’s group of physician investors. The blessing of the ground was led by Tracey Biles, Vice President of Mission Integration for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, and was followed by ceremonial shoveling of the dirt. Chris Hartshorn, Market President for United Surgical Partners International, gave closing remarks.

Project completion is expected in 2021.