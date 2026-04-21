Grindstone Cowboy to Celebrate 4th Anniversary

Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop, restaurant, and music venue has become a gathering hot spot in Eagleville, Tennessee, and owners Craig and Mindy Campbell are planning a huge party to celebrate the fourth anniversary of their award-winning establishment on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The annual event coincides with a Kentucky Derby viewing party and will include live music and a host of activities throughout the day.

The restaurant will open at 7 a.m., and festivities begin with the best derby hat contest at 2 p.m. Mint Juleps and sweet tea will be served all day, and a special performance by Craig starts at 4 p.m. Live viewing of the big race is set for 5:57 p.m., and a prize will be presented to one of the attendees who picks the winning horse.

All events are free and open to the public.

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Housed in a historic building at 115 North Main Street in the heart of Eagleville, Grindstone Cowboy won “Best Coffee Shop” and “Best Live Music Venue” in the Rutherford Country (TN) Ruthies Awards in its first year of operation. In addition to craft coffee, tea and coffee cocktails, the menu features delicious breakfast and lunch offerings and a full-service bar. Live music is featured several nights a week.

The Campbells opened the second Grindstone Cowboy in nearby Shelbyville, Tennessee in November. The new location on the downtown square has already become popular with locals and visitors alike. A third Grindstone Cowboy is set to open in the 30A area of Rosemary Beach, Florida next year. Find more information here-https://www.thegrindstonecowboy.com/.

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