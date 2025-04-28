Grindstone Cowboy to Celebrate 3 Years with Special Celebration

Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy will celebrate the third anniversary of their award-winning Eagleville, Tennessee coffee shop, restaurant, bar, and music venue hotspot Grindstone Cowboy with a rousing Kentucky Derby viewing party on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The restaurant will open at 7 a.m., and festivities begin with the best derby hat contest at 1 p.m. Mint Juleps and sweet tea will be served all day, and a special performance by Craig starts at 3:30 p.m. Live viewing of the big race is set for 5:57 p.m. with a prize going to one of the attendees who picks the winning horse.

All events are free and open to the public.

Housed in a historic building at 115 North Main Street in the heart of Eagleville, Grindstone Cowboy won “Best Coffee Shop” and “Best Live Music Venue” in the Rutherford County (TN) Ruthies Awards in its first year of operation. In addition to craft coffee, tea and coffee cocktails, the menu features delicious breakfast and lunch offerings and a full-service bar. Live music is featured several nights a week.

Renovations are under way for the second Grindstone Cowboy location housed in historic downtown Shelbyville, Tennessee. A late 2025 opening is planned and a third location is set to open on the 30A area of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida next year.

For more information and directions, visit https://thegrindstonecowboy.com/.

