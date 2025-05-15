Grilling Season Essentials: BBQ Sauces and More from Southern City Flavors

When the days get longer and the weather warms up, there’s no better time to fire up the grill. Grilling season is all about gathering with friends and family, enjoying the fresh air, and, most importantly, savoring bold, mouthwatering flavors.

From juicy BBQ chicken to flavorful burgers and veggie-packed skewers, Southern City Flavors has incredible handcrafted BBQ sauces, pickled veggies, and candied jalapeños to give your outdoor cooking experience a serious upgrade.

Don’t Miss Out: Shop now through May 18th for Buy 2, Get 1 FREE on BBQ Sauces!

The Must-Have BBQ Sauces for Grilling Season

No great barbecue is complete without the perfect sauce, and Southern City Flavors has various rich, flavorful options to complement every grilled dish. Whether you love a smoky kick or a touch of sweetness, these sauces will elevate your grilling game:

Whether you’re basting ribs, marinating chicken, or slathering sauce on a juicy burger, these BBQ sauces bring bold Southern taste to every bite.

The Perfect Pairings: Pickled Veggies and Candied Jalapeños

Southern City Flavors’ pickled veggies and candied jalapeños are a secret ingredient to enhancing your grilled dishes:

Pickled Okra , Green Beans , and Asparagus : Add a crunchy, tangy twist to grilled burgers or serve them as a zesty side.

Candied Jalapeños : These sweet and spicy gems add the perfect heat to BBQ chicken, burgers, and grilled sausages.

Try layering candied jalapeños on your grilled cheeseburger or mixing pickled asparagus into a fresh summer salad for a unique topping.

Grill-Ready Recipes Using Southern City Flavors

BBQ Chicken with Tennessee Whiskey Sauce

Marinate your chicken in Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauce for at least an hour before grilling. The rich, smoky flavor caramelizes beautifully over the heat, creating a sticky, flavorful glaze.

Juicy Burgers with Bacon & Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Mix a few spoonfuls of Bacon & Whiskey BBQ Sauce into your ground beef before shaping your patties. Grill to perfection, then top with candied jalapeños for a bold, smoky-sweet bite.

Grilled Veggie Skewers with Maple Chipotle Glaze

Before grilling, brush fresh bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce. The touch of maple sweetness balances the smoky chipotle spice, making these skewers a crowd favorite.

The BBQ Lover’s Feast Collection: All-in-One Flavor

Want to try a little bit of everything? The BBQ Lover’s Feast Collection has everything you need for a delicious cookout:

Apple Moonshine, Bacon & Whiskey, and Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauces

Candied Jalapeños for a sweet and spicy kick

Stone Ground Grits for a perfect Southern side

Pickled Asparagus for an added touch of crunch and zest

This collection makes it easy to bring bold flavors to every dish, whether you’re grilling for a crowd or just enjoying a casual backyard meal.

Fire Up the Grill with Southern City Flavors

Grilling season is the perfect time to experiment with flavors, and Southern City Flavors has everything you need to create unforgettable meals. From tangy BBQ sauces to spicy candied jalapeños and crunchy pickled veggies, these handcrafted products bring authentic Southern taste straight to your backyard.

Each product is handcrafted in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen with a passion for quality and tradition. As a family business, Southern City Flavors brings authentic Southern flavors to your table. Whether you’re grilling chicken, burgers, or veggie skewers, their expertly crafted products help you easily serve mouthwatering dishes.

Shop Southern City Flavors today to stock up on your BBQ grilling essentials. With handcrafted BBQ sauces, pickled veggies, and bold Southern flavors, this season will be the most flavorful yet!

