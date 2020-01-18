Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall Wednesday (Jan. 8) appointed Greg McKnight, effective immediately, as the Interim Planning Director. McKnight currently serves as director of project development in administration.

“As director of project development, Greg has been a significant addition to our leadership team and has brought an excellent skill set to the City,” said City Manager Tindall. “I believe those skills will transfer to top notch leadership for the continued development of the Planning Department.”

McKnight brings to this position significant project development, leadership, and personnel management experience from his past positions as president of Pinnacle Construction and project executive on large construction projects. While a Pinnacle, Greg provided the City with project development services before joining City staff a year ago.

McKnight currently serves on the Main Street Murfreesboro Board of Directors, is a 1991 graduate of the University of Tennessee-Martin and a native of Murfreesboro. He is married with a son and grandson and attends Olive Branch Church.

The appointment of McKnight as Interim Planning Director follows a nationwide search for a new director of Planning, including candidate interviews. That search was unsuccessful, and the City turned to its in-house talent to fill the position. “We are extremely fortunate to have strong leaders within the City like Greg, which enables us to find creative solutions in filling our employment needs.” added Tindall.

During the City’s search for a new Planning Director, the Department has been led by Matthew Blomeley, who served as acting director since October. Matthew will return to his duties as assistant director of the Planning Department. “Matthew Blomeley has done an exceptional job in filling in as acting director,” said Tindall. “While Matthew made a personal choice not to apply for the Planning Director position at this time, he directed a very busy Planning Department for a City experiencing tremendous growth. His excellent work is greatly appreciated”

The announcement of McKnight as Interim Planning Director was made to Council, City staff and the Planning Commission Wednesday, Jan. 8. The Planning Director position became vacant after the resignation of Donald Anthony who left to take a similar position in Nolensville.

McKnight, who will take over day-to-day management of the Planning Department with 12 employees, will continue to report to Sam Huddleston, executive director for the Development Services Division and Assistant City Manager for Development and Coordination Gary Whitaker. As part of the reorganization of the City’s administrative structure, the new Development Services Division was launched in July 2018. Whitaker previously served as Planning Director from January 2016 to July 2018.

During the interim, the City will evaluate options for filling the director position.

