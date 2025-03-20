Greek Restaurant Nick the Greek to Open at Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners, AEG, and Nick The Greek, a rapidly growing franchise renowned for its authentic Greek food, announced a new location of Nick The Greek at Nashville Yards. Expected to open in late spring 2025, it will be the brand’s first restaurant in Tennessee and among the first restaurants to open at Nashville Yards.

Founded in 2014 by three cousins – Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris, all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition, Nick The Greek is a family-friendly fast casual restaurant offering authentic Greek street food. Specializing in gyros and souvlaki, the menu features flavorful rotisserie meats, charbroiled skewers, zesty sauces and the freshest vegetables.

“Opening our first Tennessee location at Nashville Yards is a major milestone for us,” said Baby Nick Tsigaris, one of the three co-founders. “We are thrilled to bring authentic Greek street food to Nashville, and we look forward to becoming part of the community.”

Nick The Greek will be located on the ground floor of the development’s distinctive creative office building, anchored by CAA. The restaurant will front Church Street and be open for both lunch and dinner, offering dine-in and to-go options as well as weekend late night service. Nick The Greek also offers catering for all types of events, including corporate functions, family gatherings, and parties.

“We are excited to bring a fresh, authentic Greek restaurant experience to Nashville Yards,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners. “Nick The Greek is going to be great for a healthy lunch, dinner on the way home, or a late-night stop after a show, and we are pleased to welcome them to Nashville Yards!”

The creative office building at Nashville Yards is the first of its kind in the city, rising eleven stories above Church Street with large 40,000+ square foot floorplates, soaring ceiling heights, and three levels of curated retail, dining, and entertainment. Adjacent to The Pinnacle, the development’s state-of-the-art indoor live music and event venue, the building will be home to premier entertainment companies including CAA, AEG Presents and L-Acoustics. Nick The Greek joins previously announced retail tenants in the creative office building that include Shipley Do-Nuts, Iconix Fitness, Fogo de Chão, and Ocean Prime.

For more information about Nashville Yards, visit nashvilleyards.com.

