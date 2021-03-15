The Great Tennessee Air Show, presented by Nissan, announced its 2021 lineup of world-class performers appearing Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6 at Smyrna Airport.

Returning to Middle Tennessee for the first time since their 2011 appearance at The Great Tennessee Air Show, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s newly designed guest experience that is the first-of-its-kind, a boutique event produced to ensure a high-quality guest experience and social distancing.

Premier performers that aviation fans have to come to expect at the renowned regional Air Show include: U.S. Navy F-35C Demonstration Team; a U.S. Navy Legacy Flight featuring the F-35C, an EA-18G Growler, and Jim Tobul flying his “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair; United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team; U.S. National Aerobatic champions Mike Wiskus of Lucas Oil Air Shows, nine-time consecutive winner Rob Holland, and Mike Goulian (Red Bull Air Races Champion); an EA-18G Growler demonstration, Gregory “Wired” Colyer flying warbird Ace Maker T-33; and Scott “Scooter” Yoak in his World War II-era Quick Silver P-51D Mustang.

“This year’s show marks the 50th anniversary of the air show at Smyrna Airport and we are proud to welcome back the spectacular Thunderbirds squadron and some of the most skilled air show performers in the world,” said John Black, executive director of the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority. “And we are thrilled that Nissan, a true leader in the Middle Tennessee community, has returned as The Great Tennessee Air Show’s presenting sponsor.”

Addressing COVID-19 guest safety concerns, this year’s Air Show will be a reduced-capacity event. There will be no general admission tickets sold. Every ticket buyer will have their own seat.

“At the heart of it, we want to create a safe space for air show fans while giving them the best guest experience,” said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network which produces the event in partnership with Smyrna Airport. “To ensure that we produce a quality, socially distant show, we limited the capacity to half of what it would normally be. With the great lineup and a smaller-scaled audience, we’re working to make the show feel like a very special event.”

The Flight Line Club will feature dedicated tables of four. Premium Boxes and additional Air Show seating will be sold in sets of two and four. Locations can be chosen upon purchase online, based on availability. Each seat grouping will be socially distanced in accordance with CDC protocol. Merchandise and food and beverage transactions will be cashless.

Table and seating tickets go on sale March 15 at www.greattennesseeairshow.com. Ticket buyers can make a donation to charity partner Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee when purchasing tickets to help the fight against food insecurity. Tickets will not be offered for purchase at the show.

About U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds plans and presents precision aerial maneuvers to exhibit the capabilities of modern high-performance aircraft and the high degree of professional skill that is required of our airmen to maintain, support, and operate those aircraft. Website: www.afthunderbirds.com.

About The Air Show Network

The Air Show Network (ASN) is the largest and most respected guest services company in North America. Founded in 1983, the Company has served over 1,000 air shows including some of the most prestigious events in aviation over the past three decades. ASN has produced Air Shows in 40 of the United States and four Canadian Provinces. For more information, please visit www.airshownetwork.com and follow @AirShowNetwork on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Smyrna Airport

Smyrna Airport is a public general aviation and military use airport located two nautical miles north of the central business district of the Town of Smyrna located in Rutherford County, Tenn. Owned by Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, Smyrna Airport is the third-largest airport in Tenn. and the state’s busiest general aviation airport. Prior to March 1971, the facility was an active military installation known as Sewart Air Force Base. Website: www.smyrnaairport.com.