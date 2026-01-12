Great American Cookies Unveils Valentine’s Day Cookie Cake Collection for 2026

Great American Cookies has launched two new Cookie Cake flavors for Valentine’s Day 2026, expanding its seasonal dessert offerings with Red Velvet and Strawberry Crinkle varieties. The iconic cookie brand, owned by FAT Brands Inc., is making these limited-edition treats available at participating locations through February 15, transforming popular cookie flavors into shareable celebration desserts.

New Cookie Cake Flavors Join Valentine’s Day Lineup

The Valentine’s Day collection features two debut flavors designed to capture the season’s romantic spirit. The Red Velvet Cookie Cake brings the classic Southern dessert flavor to Great American Cookies’ signature format, while the Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Cake adapts another fan-favorite cookie variety into cake form. Both new offerings join the brand’s Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, which remains available throughout the promotional period.

Heart-Shaped Cookie Cakes Available for Seasonal Celebrations

All three Cookie Cake varieties are offered in festive heart shapes specifically for Valentine’s Day. Customers can personalize their Cookie Cakes with seasonal designs and custom messages ranging from playful to sentimental. The customization options provide flexibility for various celebration styles and relationship types, allowing guests to tailor their desserts to specific occasions.

Additional Valentine’s Day Dessert Options

Beyond Cookie Cakes, Great American Cookies locations offer decorated individual Cookies and assorted Cookie platters during the Valentine’s season. These options provide alternatives for smaller gatherings or individual gift-giving occasions. The variety of formats ensures customers can select appropriate dessert sizes for different celebration needs.

Red Velvet Ice Cream at Co-Branded Locations

Guests visiting co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations can access Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream during the Valentine’s Day period. The ice cream flavor complements the Cookie Cake offerings and includes Marble Slab Creamery’s signature free mix-ins, allowing customers to customize their frozen desserts alongside their cookie purchases.

Availability and Ordering Information

The Valentine’s Day Cookie Cake collection is available at participating Great American Cookies locations nationwide through February 15, 2026. Customers can visit stores directly or check www.greatamericancookies.com for specific location information and ordering options. Co-branded locations with Marble Slab Creamery offer expanded dessert combinations during the promotional period.

Source: Fat Brands

