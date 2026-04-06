Great American Cookies Offers BOGO Deal on Cookie Cake Slices for Tax Day 2026

Great American Cookies, the home of the Original Cookie Cake and a franchise under FAT Brands Inc., is giving rewards members a sweet break this Tax Day. On April 15, 2026, participating locations nationwide will offer a Buy One, Get One Free deal on Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices — available exclusively to rewards members in-store.

How Can You Get the Great American Cookies Tax Day BOGO Deal?

To take advantage of the offer, guests need to be a Great American Cookies rewards member. New members can sign up or existing members can access the deal by downloading the Great American Cookies Rewards App or registering online at greatamericancookies.com/rewards. The BOGO offer is redeemable in-store at participating locations on April 15, 2026.

What Is Great American Cookies Offering for Tax Day?

Rewards members can score a Buy One, Get One Free deal on the brand’s signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices. The promotion is designed to give customers a reason to celebrate — or at least recover — from Tax Day, whether they’re expecting a refund or simply glad to have it behind them.

“Tax Day can be stressful, and we think it should come with a little reward,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “Whether you’re celebrating a refund or just checking it off your list, our Cookie Cake slices are the perfect excuse to pause and treat yourself.”

Source: Fat Brands

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