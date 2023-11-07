Great American Cookies Debuts Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Cookie

Nov. 06, 2023 – Great American Cookies, the home of the original Cookie Cake, and Marble Slab Creamery, the homemade small-batch ice cream franchise, invite guests to cozy up with an array of Red Velvet Hot Cocoa sweets, the latest addition to their menus, debuting this holiday season. Guests can indulge in this new flavor in the form of a cookie, a scoop of ice cream, or a shake from Nov. 6 through Dec. 31.

The Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Cookie, available at Great American Cookies, is a seasonal twist on the classic Red Velvet Cookie enhanced with a touch of hot cocoa and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows. Fans can also get a taste of the seasonal classic flavor at Marble Slab Creamery with the new Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Ice Cream, an indulgent blend of Red Velvet Ice Cream and cocoa made extra sweet with fudge sauce and sprinkled with mini marshmallows. For those who prefer a drinkable treat, the Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Shake blends Red Velvet Ice Cream and cocoa with a swirl of mallow crème and fudge sauce, all topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Guests visiting co-branded locations of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery may order any of these delicious products, or try an Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich featuring Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Cookies, paired with a flavor of their choice from the brand’s small-batch ice cream.

“Nothing says winter like Hot Cocoa, and we love adding this extra Red Velvet twist! Red Velvet flavors are always popular at our locations, and we’re excited to roll out this innovative spin for the holidays,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “We’re confident it will bring warmth and joy as our guests delight in every moment during the season with a cookie, scoop, or shake in hand.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

Source: FatBrands

More Eat & Drink News ​