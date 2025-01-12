Grasons Estate Sale and Business Liquidations Opens in Nashville

Grasons, a leading estate sale and business liquidation service provider and member of Evive Brands, announced the opening of its newest location in Nashville, TN. Grasons of Nashville will serve the communities in the Nashville Metro area, including Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station, Columbia and Hendersonville.

The Nashville franchise is a family-owned business started by Lynn Dorton. Working closely with her son, Carter Dorton, they bring extensive professional experience to the Grasons family.

Lynn Dorton, an established leader in business development and marketing, brings a strong background in sales, recruitment, and team building. With over 20 years of experience, she has cultivated strategic partnerships and overseen comprehensive marketing efforts within the Middle Tennessee markets. She will oversee client engagement and ensure the high-quality, empathetic service Grasons is known for.

Carter Dorton, an operational expert with over eight years of experience in leadership roles, program management, and data analytics, will focus on optimizing operational processes and ensuring efficient execution of all estate sale services.

“Our goal is to bring our commitment to integrity, transparency, and compassionate service to the Nashville community, helping families navigate significant life transitions with ease,” said Lynn Dorton. “We look forward to making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients.”

Grasons of Nashville will provide professional estate sale and business liquidation services, helping clients through downsizing, relocations, and other life transitions. The Dortons are dedicated to maintaining Grasons’ core values, offering personalized, empathetic services tailored to each client’s unique needs.

To learn more about Grasons of Nashville and its services, visit the website: www.grasons.com/nashville or contact Lynn and Carter Dorton directly at (615) 967-8773.

