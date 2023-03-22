Grant Application for Nashville SC Community Fund Now Open Through May 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 22, 2023) – In a continued effort to support the Nashville community, Nashville Soccer Club announced today that the club is now accepting grant applications for the Nashville SC Community Fund through May 31. The charitable fund, which launched in 2022, was created to support local nonprofits, community organizations and projects in the Nashville area. Nonprofit organizations may access more information and the grant application online through the Nashville SC web site at https://www.nashvillesc.com/community/community-fund.

Housed at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and part of Ingram Charities, which encompasses the philanthropy of the Ingram family and businesses, the Nashville SC Community Fund prioritizes the support of organizations in Middle Tennessee with programs and initiatives in alignment with the club’s three impact areas: Youth Engagement, Health & Well-Being and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The first grant of the Nashville SC Community Fund awarded $25,000 to three local organizations in August of 2022: Harvest Hands, Backfield in Motion (BIM) and Preston Taylor Ministries (PTM).

