Granger Smith Podcast Coming to the Franklin Theatre

This fall, Granger Smith and Amber Smith will take the acclaimed Granger Smith Podcast on the road for The Granger Smith Podcast Presents… A Night with Granger & Amber — a heartfelt, one-night-only live experience in five cities across the U.S. Tickets go on sale at www.grangersmith.com/tour. The tour will stop at the Franklin Theatre on Tuesday, October 21st.

In the lead-up to the release of Amber’s powerful new book The Girl on the Bathroom Floor (October 14, Thomas Nelson), the evening will feature intimate storytelling, candid conversations about faith, healing, and marriage, and personal reflections on the moments that shape our lives. Audiences will also have the opportunity to take part in a live Q&A session as the couple brings their podcast to life on stage.

“This tour is about connection,” said Granger Smith. “We’re inviting people into our story, and hopefully they’ll leave encouraged in theirs.”

Amber Smith added, “It will be real, raw, and full of hope. We can’t wait to share this time with you in person.”

This family-friendly event will offer limited seating, with one performance only in each city. Amber’s book will be available for pre-order at all stops.

