Grandy’s, a fast casual restaurant serving homestyle comfort food announced Monday the opening of its newest franchised location in Murfreesboro. Located at 3114 S. Church St., the new Murfreesboro restaurant is Grandy’s first location in the Nashville metro area and marks the brand’s first location in the state. The Murfreesboro Grandy’s celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday, August 31, attended by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

The Grandy’s in Murfreesboro is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and features the brand’s newest restaurant design which includes a makeline displaying its daily menu offerings, allowing guests to build their own meals. Beginning with breakfast, served until 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Grandy’s offers up to three meats of choice starting at $5, including bacon, sausage and country fried steak, which can be paired with a variety of sides such as eggs, biscuits, potatoes, hot cakes, French toast sticks, grits and more. Moving into lunch and dinner, guests can customize their meals centered around their choice of protein and up to three sides, paired with a yeast roll or cornbread. Proteins and sides alternate daily and include fried and roasted chicken, country fried steak, catfish, roasted turkey, meatloaf, shrimp and pot roast, as well as mashed potatoes, green beans, mac & cheese, corn, fried okra, tater tots and more. Lunch and dinner meals range from $7 to $9.50 and can be topped off with a 24oz. drink for $1 or delicious desserts, such as Grandy’s Sinnamon Rolls®, chocolate cake, pecan pie, and cobbler. Take Home Family Packs, which include a choice of meat protein, two family-size sides and rolls or cornbread, serve four people and are available for $28.

In compliance with Tennessee’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures, the Murfreesboro Grandy’s dining room is open at 50% capacity with social distancing measures in place to help keep guests and employees safe. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocols. All dine-in guests will be required to wear masks until they are seated at their table. In addition to its dining room, the Murfreesboro location conveniently offers guests carryout, call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up, and a pick-up-only window in-store. Guests can also order through third-party delivery provider Uber Eats.

Spearheading Grandy’s Tennessee growth is seasoned multi-unit franchisee, Chris Benner of Trident Holdings, LLC who draws his restaurant ownership experience from franchising with Grandy’s sister brand, Captain D’s, since 2015. With nearly 40 Captain D’s restaurants across nine states in the Southeast, Benner has become the brand’s largest multi-unit operator in just five years, as he prepares to open a new location in Oak Grove, Kentucky next month. As a result of his compounding success with Captain D’s, Benner has eagerly joined the Grandy’s family and plans to grow his portfolio with the brand in the near future, opening another location in McMinnville, Tennessee later this year.

“Grandy’s has been a beloved brand with a loyal customer base for almost 50 years, and its longstanding reputation for offering quality, Southern-inspired favorites in a warm and welcoming atmosphere immediately caught my attention. I love that the brand’s robust, rotating menu allows us to serve guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner and creates a different experience for them with each visit – whether they’re craving chicken, meat or seafood that day,” said Chris Benner. “As a Murfreesboro resident, I am thrilled to bring the first Grandy’s to the community and share its homestyle comfort food with my family, friends and neighbors.”

The Murfreesboro Grandy’s is open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 615-785-7747.

With 28 restaurants in seven states, Grandy’s is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Tracy Paul at [email protected]

ABOUT GRANDY’S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Grandy’s has 28 restaurants in seven states. Grandy’s is a Southern-inspired fast casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Originally founded in 1972 in Dallas, Texas, Grandy’s has been offering its guests homestyle comfort food that’s cooked slow and served fast for 48 years. Grandy’s serves a wide variety of Southern classics that include freshly prepared proteins and sides that alternate daily, such as fried and roasted chicken, chicken tenders, country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans and corn. Restaurants also offer yeast rolls, cornbread and an array of delicious desserts, including Grandy’s Sinnamon Rolls®, as well as coffee, iced tea and other soft drinks. Catering packages, Take Home Family Packs and a kid’s menu are also available. For more information, please visit www.grandys.com.