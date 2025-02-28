Grand Ole Opry to Unveil New Microphone Stand

As the next in a series of special shows and milestones celebrating 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, the world’s most famous country music show is set to unveil a new look for its signature microphone stand during this Saturday night’s show (March 1).

“Like the Opry’s famed Circle center stage and its signature barn backdrop, the show’s familiar microphone stands have been a key part of our iconography for decades,” said Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer. “This celebration of 100 years is all about celebrating our past and opening wide the doors to the next century of music, and these stands will be a testament to that for as long as they are featured on the Opry stage.”

Among those scheduled to perform are Charles Wesley Godwin (Opry NextStage Class of 2024) and six members of both the Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame: Bill Anderson, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Don Schlitz, Connie Smith, and Marty Stuart. Gill will unveil the new stand during his portion of the show.

Fan can either purchase tickets at opry.com or anyone around the world can listen to the show live on opry.com.

