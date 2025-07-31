Grand Ole Opry to Release Album Celebrating 100 Years

The Grand Ole Opry , the longest-running radio program in history, has partnered with Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, to release OPRY 100: Country’s Greatest Songs. The exclusive one-of-a-kind album commemorates 100 years of the Opry, featuring 20 never-before-released live recordings from its iconic stage. OPRY 100: Country’s Greatest Songs is set for worldwide release on November 7th, just weeks before the institution’s 100th anniversary on November 28th.

“For me, this collection of great songs truly captures the spirit of the Opry and our centennial celebration,” said Dan Rogers, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “These songs, voted on by Opry fans, come to life through remarkable live performances pulled from our rich archives. From debuts of songs that went on to become classics, to covers of past Opry members’ standards by current members of the cast, to vocal collaborations so perfect it’s hard to believe they were recorded live just one time, I believe the project is truly historic.”

The first single from the star-studded collection is “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” performed by Ashley McBryde and originally recorded by Hank Williams in 1952. The track is set to be released on July 30th. PreSave here.

“The Grand Ole Opry is the pinnacle of success and greatness in country music,” said Jacqueline Saturn, President of North America and EVP, Global Artist Relations Virgin Music Group. “To be working with the team at the Opry to put out this commemorative album is really a huge career milestone for so many of us at Virgin Music Group. We can’t wait for fans all over the world to hear this incredible collection.”

OPRY 100: Country’s Greatest Songs also features from the official fan-voted Opry 100 Greatest Songs list. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the #1 all-time greatest country song starting on Monday, Aug. 4.

OPRY 100: Country’s Greatest Songs Track Listing:

1. “Your Cheatin’ Heart” – Ashley McBryde (2024)

2. “El Paso” – Marty Robbins and Marty Stuart (1981 / 2024) (Full circle mix)

3. “Crazy” – Patsy Cline (1962)

4. “Ring of Fire” – Johnny Cash (1967)

5. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn (1985)

6. “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” – Darius Rucker (2021)

7. “I Will Always Love You” – Dolly Parton (feat. Patty Loveless and Marty Stuart) (2007)

8. “The Gambler” – Don Schlitz (feat. Vince Gill) (2025)

9. “Devil Went Down to Georgia” – The Charlie Daniels Band (2015)

10. “Elvira” – The Oak Ridge Boys (1980)

11. “Tennessee Whiskey” – Luke Combs (2016)

12. “He Stopped Loving Her Today (Full Circle Mix)” – George Jones and Alan Jackson (1993 / 2013)

13. “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” – Kelsea Ballerini (2025)

14. “Forever and Ever, Amen” – Randy Travis (1989)

15. “Don’t Close Your Eyes” – Keith Whitley (1988)

16. “Fancy” – Reba McEntire (2017)

17. “Chattahoochee” – Alan Jackson (2020)

18. “Go Rest High on That Mountain” – Vince Gill (feat. Patty Loveless) (2015)

19. “Jesus, Take The Wheel” – Carrie Underwood (2018)

20. “Mama Don’t Allow / Will The Circle Be Unbroken?” – Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings, and Molly Tuttle (2020)

The album is the latest in a series of special releases and events celebrating the Opry’s 100th year. Other highlights include Grand Ole Opry: Live in London, a highly anticipated performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 26. The Opry also released 100 Years of the Grand Ole Opry, offering an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic American institution.

For the latest updates on Opry 100 and to purchase tickets, visit Opry100.com.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email