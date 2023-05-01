Grand Ole Opry to Kick Off CMA Fest Week

The Grand Ole Opry is kicking off the milestone 50th CMA Fest week with a star-studded two-show Tuesday night featuring performances by members Carrie Underwood, The Oak Ridge Boys, Bill Anderson, Josh Turner as well as Opry NextStage alum Lainey Wilson on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. This special Tuesday night Opry, the “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest,” has become popular with country music fans traveling in from around the globe for the longest-running country music festival in the world.

As has become a popular Opry tradition, a free Opry Plaza Party will begin earlier in the afternoon on June 6 as well as on June 9 and June 10 with music and activities. The Opry Plaza Party, sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers, will include food trucks, multiple photo ops, vendors, and feature live performances and more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Highlights of the special “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest” Tuesday Night Opry including Bill Anderson, The Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will air on Saturday, June 10 as the Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Other Opry performances scheduled for CMA Fest Week include shows on Thurs., June 8, Fri., June 9, and Sat., June 10, as well as a Saturday matinee performance of Opry Country Classics at the Ryman Auditorium. More details and artists scheduled will be updated in the weeks prior to CMA Fest at opry.com.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, among many others.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows running December 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. For more details go to Opry.com. Tickets for 2023 Opry performances are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.