Grand Ole Opry to Host Face the Fight Night

The Grand Ole Opry ,® and its presenting sponsor Humana, are joining together for the second year with Face the Fight® on Sept. 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, to drive awareness and education about veteran suicide prevention.

Face the Fight, launched in June 2023 by founding partners the Humana Foundation, Reach Resilience, and USAA, is an initiative to bring organizations together to reduce the veteran suicide rate. The coalition now inlcudes more than 250 members working collectively to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and engage communities. Face the Fight-funded programs have also impacted more than 355,000 lives with proven interventions.

Avid military supporters and Opry member Craig Morgan as well as Coffey Anderson, Mickey Guyton and Tucker Wetmore are scheduled to perform. Among them, Morgan brings a personal connection to service – he served 17 years in the Army and continues to serve in the Army Reserve.

“We are deeply committed to reducing veteran suicide and proud to stand alongside our partners in the Face the Fight coalition,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s President of Insurance. “The progress we’ve made together is a powerful reminder that no veteran should ever feel alone. Face the Fight Night is more than an event – it’s a celebration of resilience, a call to action, and a message of hope. Together, we are breaking down stigma, building stronger communities, and driving purposeful change.”

Tickets for Opry shows, and backstage tours are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

