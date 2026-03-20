Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate the Music of America

The Grand Ole Opry continues its 100th anniversary commemoration through much of 2026, now adding celebrations of uniquely American music in honor of the USA’s 250th birthday.

On April 23, the Opry will celebrate bluegrass music, a genre often said to have been born on the Opry stage at the Ryman with Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys. Opry performers that night include Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent, The Gatlin Brothers, and more.

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin, The Gatlin Brothers, and more will be part of a special Opry show celebrating the Bakersfield sound, a twangy West Coast style of country music, on May 28. The performances honor both the Opry’s centennial and the United States’ 250th birthday.

On July 4, the Opry is scheduled to host its 5,244th Saturday night broadcast on the country’s 250th birthday.

The Opry features 3-7 live shows per week, with additional upcoming performances by 49 Winchester, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Ashley Cooke, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan, Brad Paisley, Steve Wariner, and more. GET TICKETS AT OPRY.COM.

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