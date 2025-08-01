Grand Ole Opry Star and Country Music Legend Jeannie Seely Passes at Age 85

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely has passed at age 85. Seely died peacefully on August 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, as a result of complications from an intestinal infection.

Seely had battled health issues since last fall, which escalated in December following the passing of her husband, Gene Ward. She’d undergone multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs, as well as two emergency abdominal surgeries.

As of her last Grand Ole Opry show on February 22, Seely had made 5,397 Opry performances, more than any other artist in the Opry’s 100-year history. In 2018, Seely began hosting her own weekly “Sundays with Seely” show on Willie’s Roadhouse on SiriusXM, and her most recent show aired this past Sunday, July 27. A trailblazer and an icon, Seely was considered to be the oldest actively working female entertainer in country music at the time of her death.

Music industry professionals early on praised Seely’s soul-inspired vocals, which resulted in her being nicknamed “Miss Country Soul,” a title used throughout her career spanning seven decades. In 2019, Dr. Jeannie Seely was awarded an honorary Doctor of Arts from Lincoln Memorial University for her many groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry.

Born on July 6, 1940, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Seely was raised on a farm along a dirt road outside of nearby Townville. A year ago this week, Seely returned to her roots when new “Home of Jeannie Seely” signs were unveiled in Townville. The ceremony was held at the Townville Fire Station where, decades earlier, Seely had first performed in front of a live audience.

When she was barely tall enough to reach the dial on her family’s big Philco console radio, Seely was tuning in the Grand Ole Opry on radio station WSM 650. At age 11, she began singing for a Saturday morning radio show on Meadville station WMGW, and by age 16, she was performing on TV station WICU in Erie. At Hillbilly Park near Franklin, Pennsylvania, Seely had the opportunity to see and meet performers like Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Jean Shepard, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper, never imagining that one day she’d share the Grand Ole Opry stage with them.

Seely was a cheerleader, majorette, and honor student while attending Townville High School, and she sang at local amateur contests and began performing at weekend dances throughout northwestern Pennsylvania. Following high school graduation in 1958, Seely worked for three years at the Titusville Trust Company and continued her education by completing night classes that were conducted by the American Institute of Banking in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

At age 21, Seely packed everything she could into her car, shipped the rest to “General Delivery, Los Angeles” and headed west. She initially took a job at a Beverly Hills bank but left it after a year to take a secretarial position for half the money at Liberty and Imperial Records in Hollywood. With a foot in the door of the music business, she began writing songs for Four Star Music and became a regular act, along with an unknown Glen Campbell, on the Hollywood Jamboree television series. Her songwriting led to her own recording contract on Challenge Records, and a couple regional hits and a West Coast tour resulted.

Seely received the “Most Promising Female Artist” award in 1964 from the Country and Western Academy, which later became the Academy of Country Music. A year later, upon the encouragement of friend Dottie West who’d recorded one of her songs, Seely moved to Nashville, where she signed with Monument Records. Her chart-topping hit “Don’t Touch Me” resulted in Seely becoming only the third female country artist to receive a Grammy Award. After receiving the “Most Promising New Artist” awards from Cashbox, Record World, and Billboard, Seely subsequently went on to appear on Billboard’s country singles chart for 13 consecutive years.

On September 16, 1967, Seely was inducted as a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. She was the first Pennsylvania native to become an Opry member, and then later became the first female to regularly host Opry segments. Widely recognized for changing the image of female country performers, Seely became the first person to wear a miniskirt on the Opry stage. With fellow Opry member Jack Greene, she formed one of the most successful duets and road shows in country music history. In 2022, the Grand Ole Opry honored Seely for her 5,000+ performances, a record which will likely remain intact forever.

A BMI-awarded songwriter, Seely’s songs were recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame members including Dottie West, Merle Haggard, Connie Smith, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Faron Young, Ernest Tubb, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Hank Williams Jr. – as well as by artists ranging from Irma Thomas (the “Soul Queen of New Orleans”) to Rhonda Vincent (the “Queen of Bluegrass”), from Chris LeDoux to Moe Bandy, and from Boys II Men to Seal. Seely’s composition “Yours” was named “Song of the Year” at the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards.

The star of major stage productions including Always, Patsy Cline, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, Could It Be Love, and several others, Seely served as a radio disc jockey on her own Armed Forces Network, traveled on military tours throughout Europe and Asia, and published her own book titled Pieces Of A Puzzled Mind. Recordings by Seely have spanned seven decades from her Top 10 Billboard album The Seely Style to her Curb Records album An American Classic which includes her third duet with friend Willie Nelson. Seely appeared in Nelson’s movie Honeysuckle Rose and sang on the platinum soundtrack album.

In 2018, Seely was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, which represents all genres of music. At the inaugural Influencing Women Awards Gala in 2019, the first “Standing Ovation Award” was presented to Seely – and then her name was added to the annual award. In 2022, Seely was the honored recipient of the Legacy Award at The Nashville Women in Film & Television WIFT ALICE Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner. In 2022 Seely was recognized on the nationally televised Country Music Association (CMA) Awards Show, in 2023 she received the CMA’s prestigious Joe Talbot Award, and in 2024 she was honored by SOURCE with the esteemed Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award.

With the release of her single “Suffertime” in 2024 accompanied by a music video and short documentary, Seely established a new record as the vocalist with the longest timespan (60 years) between recording sessions at historic RCA Studio B on Music Row. Following Seely’s 5,381st performance on the Grand Ole Opry in September 2024, the “Jeannie Seely Interchange” was dedicated at the Briley Parkway exit to the Grand Ole Opry House. In March of 2025, Sony Music Publishing Nashville celebrated Seely during Women’s History Month by releasing three reimagined versions of her songs as collaborations with rising female artists.

In late 2024, a display honoring Seely was added to the “Sing Me Back Home” permanent exhibit on the second floor of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and in November Seely visited her display in person. Seely’s Billboard Most Promising Female Vocalist Award trophy is also on display in a special exhibit located in the museum’s concourse to the Omni Hotel.

Seely’s last public appearance was on March 1, 2025, when she attended the rebranded opening of the Legends of Country Music Museum located in Nashville’s Music Valley area. Her image appears on the outside of the building, and she is honored inside with an updated exhibit. In April 2025, the Studio Space at the SAG-AFTRA office on Music Row was named in Seely’s honor and she was scheduled to attend the formal dedication. Until the time of her death, Seely proudly served as the producer for the bluegrass group Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass and she was planning to produce their next recording session.

Throughout her career, Seely spearheaded efforts to support and enhance artist, musician, and songwriter roles in the music industry, especially paving the way for females who followed. Instrumental in instilling an atmosphere of fellowship and camaraderie at the Grand Ole Opry – and in any music circle she entered – Seely connected with artists, musicians, songwriters, and industry personnel from all generations and backgrounds.

Seely is survived by numerous friends, family members and her special cat, Corrie. In addition to her husband Gene Ward and her parents Leo and Irene Seely, she was preceded in death by siblings Donald Seely, Bernard Seely, and Mary Lou Seely Lang.

A memorial service will be announced in the coming days. Tomorrow night’s Grand Ole Opry will be dedicated to Seely.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email