Grand Ole Opry Reveals Plans for Celebration of its 100th Year

The Grand Ole Opry, the longest-running radio program in history, has previewed plans for its upcoming 100th year to fans, artists and friends who gathered to mark the Opry’s 99th birthday this weekend.

Of the milestone, 32-year Opry member Marty Stuart said, “I’ve enjoyed watching the Opry go from an edge-of-town radio show to this cultural powerhouse that has become a beacon for other shows in the nation. There is a resilience about the Opry. It’s been that oak tree presence that soldiers on and inspires people. For me, the Opry is more than just showing up and keeping the red “on air” light lit. The Opry is a light that spills down into people’s lives with hope and encouragement, and you know we have touched a lot of lives in 100 years.”

Beginning with the Opry’s first show of 2025, the year-long celebration dubbed “Opry 100” will pay tribute to the artists, fans, and songs that have cemented the Opry as the cultural heart and home of country music since its debut on WSM radio in 1925.

“Our management team has spent the last 20 years stewarding the Grand Ole Opry with a laser focus on expanding its reach,” said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Opry parent company Ryman Hospitality Properties. “As we approach the Opry’s 100th, I am proud to say that more people are connecting with the Opry than ever before through Opry Live, digital content platforms and WSM Radio. Thanks to the explosive growth of country music over the last decade, we are uniquely positioned to leverage this milestone to make the Opry a global household name through the stories of the artists, fans and country music community that have created this cultural phenomenon.”

Opry 100 will be marked through a series of memorable events during 2025, from an international Opry performance to special shows, exhibits, deluxe book publishing and merchandise.

Celebratory Opry 100 highlights include:

Opry Goes International

The Opry’s 100th anniversary is the perfect time to amplify the rising global popularity of country music. The show that made country music famous will stage a performance outside the United States in Fall 2025 from the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London. This landmark show will feature an all-star cast that will bring to life the rich and diverse musical styles found within the country music genre. More details, including the artist line-up and ticket information, will be shared in 2025.

Opry 100 Show Programming

Opry 100 in Every Show – Tickets for most 2025 Opry shows will be available on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. A historic number of country music’s new stars, superstars and legends, plus surprise guests, will step into the prestigious Opry Circle, and every show in 2025 will mark the 100th milestone, beginning with a Jan. 3 performance at Ryman Auditorium. Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, the longest-serving member in Opry history, has been tapped to open the 100th celebration with the first song performed in 2025.

Opry 100 Honors – The Opry will host “Opry 100 Honors” shows throughout the year to salute icons of the Opry who have helped forge its place in country music history, including Roy Acuff, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Patsy Cline, Charlie Daniels, Little Jimmy Dickens, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl, Charley Pride, Porter Wagoner, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette and more. A portion of these ticket sales will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which for 60 years has assisted members of the country music community in need. More details and ticket information will be shared at a later date.

100 Opry Debuts – 100 artists will make Opry debuts during the 100th celebration, a nod to the Opry’stradition of launching new talent and welcoming superstar artists from outside country music to the genre’s most famous show. The spotlight on the the next generation of country music stars will begin on Jan. 18, with the first debut of People’s Choice Country Awards New Artist of 2024 winner, Shaboozey.

Opry 100 Greatest Songs – The Opry will name country music’s 100 all-time greatest songs as determined by fans. Around the world, Opry fans will have a voice in selecting the songs that have defined country music. Opry 100 Greatest Songs will be showcased in Opry shows throughout 2025.

Opry at the Ryman – The Opry will continue the tradition of broadcasting from its most famous former home, Ryman Auditorium, with ‘Opry at the Ryman’ shows in Jan. 2025. The Ryman tour will feature artifacts from the Opry’s archives that highlight the show’s run at the Ryman from 1943-1974.

Birthday Month – For decades, the Opry has marked its birthday with a special weekend in October. In 2025, the party will expand to every show throughout the month to celebrate Opry 100. Guests can expect a month-long birthday party in the Opry House lobby, a larger-than-life birthday cake on the Opry stage, appearances from country music superstars and more.

100th Anniversary – The Opry will celebrate the exact 100th anniversary of performer Uncle Jimmy Thompson playing his fiddle for the first time on what would become the Grand Ole Opry. One hundred years later, on Nov. 28, 2025, this special show will walk through the Opry’s decades, beginning with that first performance and building toward a look to the Opry’s next century.

Commemorative Media and Merchandise

“100 Years of Grand Ole Opry” – The Grand Ole Opry and Abrams will collaborate to publish the first book ever to include every Opry member and their contributions to country music’s most revered stage, as told by the artists themselves. Written by Craig Shelburne, “100 Years of Grand Ole Opry” is an intimate and stunning behind-the-scenes visual journey through the Opry’s unparalleled history. The book is available for pre-order now and will hit shelves April 15, 2025, at retailers nationwide, on Opry100.com and at Target with an exclusive edition containing bonus content. Opry and Abrams have collaborated on additional must-have items, including 2025 wall and desk calendars and a delightful Opry-themed children’s book, “Howdy! Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry,” set to make its own debut in Fall 2025.

Commemorative Merchandise – Opry fans can take home their own collectible keepsake items to mark this centennial year with the first of several exclusive merch drops beginning in Jan. 2025. Opry 100 merchandise will be available in all retail categories, including apparel, home goods, media and commemorative décor. All Opry 100 merchandise will be available at Opry100.com.

Retail Collabs – The Opry will collaborate with some of Nashville’s most sought-after designers to create unique “only in Nashville” merchandise, artwork and collectibles.

“Our 2025 plans represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the Opry more accessible than ever before,” said Patrick Moore, CEO of Opry Entertainment Group. “For decades to come, people will look back on this year as the time they first discovered or deepened their connection with the show that made country music famous. We’ve packed our calendar with moments so everyone – from casual fans to super fans – can enjoy the magic of the Grand Ole Opry from wherever they are in the world.”

Since its debut in 1925, the Opry has introduced country music to fans worldwide, helped shape American culture and served as a place of hope during society’s darkest periods – from the Great Depression and World War II to two Nashville floods and a global pandemic. It has played a pivotal role in the careers of artists such as Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride, in addition to some of today’s top country music stars like Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and many more. Over the last century, the Opry stage has witnessed iconic moments between artists, celebrities and even politicians, and its broadcast has evolved alongside the way the world communicates – from radio to television to digital.

“This centennial is not just a look back—it’s a celebration of the future of country music and the artists who continue to shape its story,” said Dan Rogers, SVP & Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “Most importantly, we are grateful to the fans, artists, employees, Nashville and the entire country music community who have helped us reach this special moment. We can’t wait for everyone to join us for what will be an unforgettable year.”

For the latest updates on Opry 100 and to purchase tickets, visit Opry100.com.

