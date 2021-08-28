The Grand Ole Opry is partnering with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee during this Saturday’s live Opry broadcast (August 28) to help raise money for those affected by the catastrophic flooding last weekend in Middle Tennessee. Donations can be made at www.cfmt.org/opry.

The Opry’s hosts and performing artists will share a flood relief call to action with the Opry House live audience in addition to those tuning in to the Opry broadcast on WSM Radio, SiriusXM: Willie’s Roadhouse, and during Opry Live (8-9 pm CT) on Circle Network as well the live stream.

Among those performing on this week’s live stream are Lauren Alaina, Rodney Crowell, Laine Hardy (making his Opry debut), and Michael Ray.

On October 30, 2021, the Opry, the world’s longest-running radio show, will mark a historic, record-breaking milestone with its 5,000th Saturday night broadcast.