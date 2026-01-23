Grand Ole Opry Cancels In-Person Events for Saturday and Sunday

The Grand Ole Opry announced it will cancel its in-person shows and tours this Saturday and Sunday due to the predicted inclement weather.

Sharing the news on social media, stating, “Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Grand Ole Opry show on Saturday, January 24th, has been canceled, as well as Opry House tours on January 24th and 25th. The safety of our fans, our artists, and our staff is our top priority, and we truly appreciate your understanding.”

The in-person show has been canceled, but they will continue the Opry’s legacy of consecutive Saturday night broadcasts. This Saturday’s show will be presented as a radio-only program. No audience will be permitted. Tune in to WSM Radio.

Also, the John Crist comedy show on Sunday, January 25th, at the Opry House has been rescheduled to March 8th.

Both show and tour refunds are available at your original point of purchase. If you purchased your tickets via AXS online or by phone, a refund will be automatically issued to the credit card you used within 30 business days. Ticketholders, please check your email for further details.

