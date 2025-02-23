Grand Ole Opry Announces Nextstage Class of 2025

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry has announced the newest group of artists for its Opry NextStage program, presented by Tecovas, which spotlights country music’s rising talent on the Opry stage and across Opry Entertainment Group platforms. The Opry NextStage class of 2025 includes seven acts: Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts, Kashus Culpepper, Tigirlily Gold and Tucker Wetmore.

“For 100 years, the Grand Ole Opry has been the cornerstone of country music, championing artists at every stage of their careers,” said Jordan Pettit, Vice President of Artist & Industry Relations for Opry Entertainment Group. “Opry NextStage continues this rich tradition by showcasing country music’s next generation through Opry platforms that connect these amazing artists to country music lovers worldwide.”

Opry members, Ashley McBryde and Pam Tillis, along with 2019 Opry NextStage alum, Riley Green and Opry star and host of the annual “Opry NextStage Live From Texas”, Jelly Roll, appeared at an industry event hosted by WSM’s Kelly Sutton to announce the Opry NextStage class of 2025.

For the remainder of the year, the Opry NextStage class will receive dedicated support from Opry Entertainment Group and presenting sponsor, Tecovas, through Opry performances, NextStage shows and heightened promotion to fans across brand platforms.

Since its launch in 2019, Opry NextStage artists have achieved a combined 33 No. 1 hits, spending a total of 43 weeks atop the Country Aircheck/Mediabase airplay chart. The program has introduced fans to rising stars such as Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Tenille Townes—all of whom went on to win ACM New Male or Female Artist of the Year after their NextStage inclusion. Wilson also made history as the first Opry NextStage alum to become an Opry member.

In December 2024, two NextStage alumni, Riley Green and Ella Langley, teamed up for ”You Look Like You Love Me,” which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Langley became the first female artist to reach the No. 1 spot in 12 months—a spot previously held by fellow NextStage alum Lainey Wilson.

Previous NextStage classes have featured an expansive lineup of rising talent, including 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Breland, Chapel Hart, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Corey Kent, Ella Langley, Ernest, Flatland Cavalry, Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Morgan Wade, Restless Road, and Wyatt Flores, among other NextStage alums.

For more information about Opry NextStage, visit opry.com/nextstage.

