The parade grand marshal for the 2021 Old Timers Festival has been selected by the La Vergne Parks and Recreation department. Donnie and Teresa Fergus have accepted the invitation to serve as this year’s grand marshal.

“This year’s theme is ‘Historical Harvest’ and the Fergus family has farmed in La Vergne for more than a century,” says Parks Director David McGowen. “This is the 22nd year that Donnie and Teresa have participated in the Old Timers Festival and we felt it fitting to honor them for their commitment to the city and the festival.”

Mr. Fergus’s grandfather bought the property he currently lives on in 1920. His father used the property as a dairy farm and while they no longer farm they continue to raise animals on the property.

Donnie and Teresa were both born and raised in La Vergne, as were their two daughters who both graduated from La Vergne High School. They started demonstrating at Old Timers Festival as a blacksmith in 1999 and in 2000 began cooking white beans on an open fire which they continue to do to this day.

The 2021 Old Timers Festival is scheduled for September 18, with a kick-off concert featuring Resurrection – A Journey Tribute planned for September 17 at 7:00 p.m. The festival begins Saturday with a parade through the heart of La Vergne at 10:00 a.m., starting at City Hall, traveling down Murfreesboro Road and ending at Veterans Memorial Park. Following the parade there will be live music, entertainment for kids, food, vendors and live demonstrations by tradesmen and tradeswomen. The festival will wrap up with a concert Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. featuring the Eaglemaniacs.

There’s still time to sign up to participate. Contact La Vergne Parks and Recreation with any questions at (615) 793-3224 or visit OldTimersFestival.com.