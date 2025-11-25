Grand Marshal for 2025 Parade of Lights Announced

The City of La Vergne is pleased to announce that longtime resident George Lancaster has accepted the invitation to serve as grand marshal for the 2025 La Vergne Parade of Lights, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, on Murfreesboro Road.

Lancaster, originally from Smith County and the youngest of 17 siblings, moved to La Vergne in 2002 with his wife, Cindy. Together they raised two sons, and today he enjoys time with his two granddaughters, Emmeryn and Amilla. He brings more than 32 years of trucking experience to his role with ABF Freight, where he has driven since 2018.

This summer, Lancaster was nominated for the Truckload Carriers Association Highway Angel Award after stopping to help a driver involved in a high-speed crash on I-24 near South Pittsburg. His immediate response and steady presence prevented further danger on the interstate.

His long-standing dedication to helping others and his deep ties to the La Vergne community make him a fitting choice to lead this year’s Parade of Lights.

Parade Details

• Start time: 5 p.m.

• Date: Saturday, Dec. 6

• Route: The parade will begin at City Hall, continue down Murfreesboro Road, and conclude at Veterans Memorial Park, where the city’s tree lighting and holiday festivities will follow

