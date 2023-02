Tennessee shoppers may receive some financial relief later this year after another grocery sales tax holiday has been announced.

During his “State of the State” address on Feb. 6, Governor Bill Lee announced his plan for a second grocery sales tax holiday.

In 2022, the sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients lasted for the entire month of August.

This year, the holiday will be extended it for three months from August 1 to October 31, 2023.