Governor Lee Proclaims Dolly Parton Day in Tennessee

In recognition of Dolly Parton’s 80th birthday, Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation officially designating January 19, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day in Tennessee to honor the life, legacy, and extraordinary contributions of Tennessee’s favorite daughter.

“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history,” said Gov. Lee. “Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

The proclamation may be accessed here.

Born January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Dolly Parton has become a global icon whose career as a singer, songwriter, musician, actress, producer, and entrepreneur reflects the heart and spirit of Tennessee. Widely regarded as one of the most influential and beloved artists in American music history, her impact extends far beyond the stage.

In addition to her artistic achievements, Parton is known for her lifelong commitment to service and philanthropy. Through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, she has helped provide hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world, promoting literacy and empowering children to reach their full potential.

The proclamation recognizes Parton’s lifetime of achievement, service, and positive influence, and encourages all Tennesseans to join in celebrating her enduring contributions.

