Governor Bill Lee Issues Executive Order to Suspend Certain Registrations and Permits

From Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

Governor Bill Lee has issued an executive order to suspend certain rules that concern vehicle registrations, driver licenses, photo ID licenses, handgun carry permits and ignition interlock devices. More information can be found here!

* The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 55-4-104(a)-(d), are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid motor vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such motor vehicle registrations shall instead expire on June 15, 2020; provided, however, that such registrations shall return to their original renewal schedules in subsequent years.

* The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Sections 55-50-336 and 55-50-337, are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid Class A, B, C, D, P, and M driver licenses and Class ID photo identification licenses set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such licenses shall instead expire six (6) months from the current date the license is set to expire.

* The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 39-l 7-1351(n)(l), are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of a valid enhanced handgun carry permit set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such permits shall instead expire six (6) months from the current date the permit is set to expire.

* The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Sections 55-10-417(d) and 55-10- 425, requiring persons with ignition interlock devices to appear at certain times at the ignition interlock device provider for calibration, monitoring, or inspection of the device, are hereby suspended until June 15, 2020. Any such time periods running as of the effective date of this Order are stayed until June 15, 2020, at which time they shall resume running.

According to the Governor’s Office, this order is to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.