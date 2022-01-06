Thursday, January 6th
Murfreesboro – Murfreesboro local government buildings and programs have been closed today due to inclement weather.
City Hall and all city facilities are closed today and tomorrow (Friday, January 7th). City Court is cancelled and all city meetings are cancelled. Murfreesboro Transit is not operating. Murfreesboro Solid Waste limited collection service. City Schools and ESP closed and County Schools are closed.
La Vergne – Due to the winter weather storm, all city buildings will be closed today.
Smyrna – Smyrna government buildings will not open today as result of the inclement weather.
Town Hall will close at 11am, all Smyrna Parks and facilities are closed and Smyrna Outdoor and Adventure Center is closed. Also Planning Commission has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 13 at 5 PM.