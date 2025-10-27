Gov. Lee Warns SNAP Customers to Expect Lapse in Benefits Due to Government Shutdown

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is warning residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to prepare for a lapse in benefits beginning November 1.

Lee said the delay in reopening the government will directly affect Tennessee families, as the state has no authority to issue federal SNAP funds or load benefits onto customer cards. He added that his administration is coordinating with nonprofit organizations to help families in need until federal operations resume.

“Congress has a responsibility to fund the federal government, and while Democrats continue to hold federal dollars hostage, my administration is working with members of the faith community and nonprofit partners to ensure Tennessee families do not go hungry,” Lee said. “I share the frustration of hardworking Tennesseans who will be impacted by this temporary lapse, and sincerely hope Democrats will choose to put the American people ahead of politics and reopen the government now.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), more than 690,000 Tennesseans rely on SNAP each month, with the federal government providing roughly $146 million to fund the program statewide. Officials said remaining October benefits will still be available in November, but new benefits will not be distributed unless the shutdown ends.

TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter advised customers to continue reporting household changes, submitting paperwork, and providing verification documents as requested. The department said it will post updates as more information becomes available.

