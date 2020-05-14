Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 36 on May 12.

Among other things, Executive Order 36 extends the state of emergency until June 30th. It also consolidates provisions in executive orders 15, 19, 20, 24, 28 and 32 which collectively suspended various law to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.

Listed below are a few of the items in Executive Order 36 (read the entire text of Executive 36 here):